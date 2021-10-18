-
Wilmington will have a new chief of police next week.The city’s current police chief Bobby Cummings announced Thursday he is retiring after 32 years on…
-
The FY17 City of Wilmington budget has yet to be approved, but in its current form it includes $100,000 for Mayor Williams’ office of management and the…
-
Wilmington City Council voted down a proposed $154 million FY17 operating budget Thursday night in a 6-7 vote. There were many dissenters, including…
-
Wilmington City Council members have ironed out details of the FY17 budget they are expected to vote on Thursday night.A $154 million spending plan was…
-
ACLU Delaware executive director Kathleen MacRae is accusing Wilmington Mayor Dennis Williams of fostering a police force that’s excessively…
-
Wilmington Mayor Dennis Williams presented his 2016 State of the City address Thursday night.“I’m a leader and I’m not afraid to make tough decisions and…
-
Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey is joining Wilmington’s police department.Mayor Dennis Williams’ office announced Monday morning…
-
Democratic legislators from around Wilmington are urging top city officials to fully embrace a proposed policing blueprint to help stem the high tide of…
-
Wilmington Mayor Dennis Williams' chief of staff is stepping down to start a law firm.Cleon Cauley will leave the post at the end of the year. He's worked…
-
Wilmington Mayor Dennis Williams says he hasn’t endorsed any candidate for president in 2016, despite appearing on a list of backers released by Hillary…