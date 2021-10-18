-
The Christiana-area charter school announced it’s closing at the end of the current school year.The Design Thinking Academy uses a creative problem…
-
With a dispute with the school’s founders apparently resolved, the new leadership at the Delaware Design Lab High School has secured state approval for…
-
Cristina Alvarez could hardly be blamed for feeling rather like a mother who has given birth, only to be told that she’s not fit to raise her newborn…
-
With concerns about Delaware Design-Lab High School’s organizational structure and management team apparently resolved by a state Department of Education…
-
One of Delaware’s newest charter schools is getting a huge investment from a national organization in the hopes of overhauling the American education…