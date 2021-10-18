Delaware coalition of prison reform and justice

-
18 individuals involved in the riot at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna earlier this year now face criminal charges. 16 have been charged with…
-
About 30 activists marched from the capitol to the governor’s mansion Thursday to keep pressure on lawmakers to overhaul the state’s correctional…
-
First State civil rights leaders continue to call for the U.S. Attorney General to investigate conditions at Delaware prisons.But they are also applying…
-
Gov. John Carney (D) is appointing two former judges to lead an independent review of what sparked a prison hostage crisis earlier this month that left…
-
The phrase school-to-prison pipeline is used to explain a growing phenomenon in schools across America. Studies have shown that the more times a student…
-
Current and former lawmakers are banding together with clergy, calling for an independent civil rights investigation into conditions across state…