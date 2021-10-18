-
Rodney Square in Wilmington has never hosted a live theater production.That changes next month when Delaware Shakespeare brings A Midsummer Night’s Dream…
-
Delaware Shakespeare is moving its annual fundraiser event next month online - due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The event is called “Play On” and is set for…
-
Delaware Shakespeare gets a boost from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) during the COVID-19 pandemic.The NEA is sending Del Shakes a$50,000 grant…
-
Another major summer festival is not happening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delaware Shakespeare’s (Del Shakes) board and staff recently…