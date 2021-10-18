-
Authors of a plan to detoxify Delaware’s waterways say they’re hoping to release their report later this month, which is expected to include a proposed…
-
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control approved a controversial permit Wednesday allowing a state refinery to ship up to…
-
First State schools are using state grants to curb waste and create learning opportunities. H.O. Brittingham Elementary School in Milton was one of 13…
-
State environmental officials are calling on volunteers to help scrub Delaware’s coastline next month.Secretary David Small and a group of volunteers…
-
Gov. Jack Markell’s weekly message highlights the importance of the state’s recreational and natural resources to Delaware’s economy.Sitting in for Gov.…
-
Getting around in an alternative fuel vehicle will be easier for those living or visiting Delaware in the near future.DNREC announced about $1 million in…
-
DNREC and Mallinckrodt Veterinary Inc. have reached a settlement regarding the clean up of a contaminated site in Millsboro. Mallinckrodt Veterinary will…