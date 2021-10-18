-
State House lawmakers are in agreement on almost everything in the newly proposed district maps, but one issue still remains.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle heard things they liked in Gov. Carney’s State of the State address, but some proposals face pushback. Carney’s…
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle found things to like in Gov. Carney’s State of the State address.But that doesn’t mean Carney will get widespread…
House lawmakers barely passed a bill last week outlawing wage secrecy for private companies in Delaware.The proposal would nix any attempts by employers…
Lawmakers in both sides of the aisle are digesting Gov. Jack Markell’s proposed $4.1 billion spending plan.House Minority Leader Daniel Short (R-Seaford)…
After more than six months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats failed to produce a long-term budget solution last June, political factions…
House Minority leader Danny Short (R-Seaford) offered Republicans' take on building the state budget in the weekly GOP message.Short says the focus should…
House Democratic leaders are pillorying Republicans as negotiations are deadlocked over raising money for infrastructure spending and battling future…
It took just 15 minutes for House Democrats to pass a $24 million DMV fee hike along party lines after months of failed bipartisan negotiations.Democrats…
Republican leaders in both caucuses called off a the meeting with Democrats over how to fund Delaware’s aging infrastructure system Thursday.The group has…