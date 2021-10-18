-
It appears the second prong of the two-prong lawsuit challenging Delaware’s education funding system will see a trial early next year.A month after the…
A settlement was announced Monday in the high-profile lawsuit filed by NAACP, ACLU and other education advocates seeking to overhaul Delaware’s school…
The portion of a lawsuit seeking to change the way the state of Delaware funds it schools could come to an end earlier than expected.The case goes to…
Members of the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission will meet Tuesday (Feb. 28) to review a study on the financial impact of moving six schools in…
Following six months of uncertainty capped by votes resulting in unfulfilled expectations, the fate of the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s…
The Wilmington Education Improvement Commission (WEIC) gave an update to a special committee of Wilmington City Council that deals with education, youth…