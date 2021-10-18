-
The University of Delaware is trying to figure out how much local farmers are willing to chip in for eco-friendly upgrades to their land. Their AgVISE…
This week, the USDA re-opened enrollment for farmers to put pollution buffers on their land -- but Delaware won't be adding new participants.The…
By 2025, Chesapeake Bay watershed states aim to drastically reduce the amount of pollutants and sediment they put into bay waterways. Using everything…
Delaware will miss out on a million-dollar grant from the USDA for watershed preservation on unused agricultural lands -- for now.The program that would…