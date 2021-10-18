Correctional Officers Association of Delaware

-
COVID-19 vaccinations are underway for staff and inmates across Delaware’s prison system.Commissioner Claire DeMatteis joined other DOC leadership at…
Delaware correctional officers report three incidents this week in which guards were assaulted by inmates at different state facilities. The Correctional…
Delaware’s correctional officers are seeking equal treatment with other members of law enforcement when it comes time for them to retire.State troopers…
Delaware correctional officers are giving politicians a month and a half to back a list of demands their union created in response to a hostage standoff…