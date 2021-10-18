-
Some say the First State could have been more transparent in selecting its new voting system.Voting rights advocates complain the state had already chosen…
A task force charged with finding new voting machines for Delaware made its decision Tuesday.The task force voted unanimously to award the contract to…
Common Cause Delaware has posted a link to bid data the First State received to replace its current voting machines.Six vendors, Electec Election…
The state of Delaware says it needs more time to comply with an open records request from Common Cause Delaware seeking bid information on new voting…
Delaware Elections Commissioner Elaine Manlove says the state has started evaluating the bids to buy new voting machines in time for the 2020 presidential…