-
Four coastal storms battered the East Coast last month. Three of them took bites out of some of Delaware’s beaches, causing minor to significant erosion…
-
A year ago, the state awarded the Town of Slaughter Beach $75,000 for coastal resiliency projects, and the town is just about ready to put that money to…
-
Rehoboth Beach is seeking bids to repair a portion of the boardwalk damaged in a storm last January. A tide surge during the storm lifted the north end of…
-
Tons of sand are being dropped on Rehoboth and Dewey Beach to help them withstand storm damage.Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and…
-
Tropical Storm Hermine was expected to cause significant beach erosion in Delaware, but experts said the effects of the storm are minimal.“The water was…
-
Delaware’s Broadkill Beach is the site of a week-long mapping project where scientists and industry professionals are using autonomous kayaks and drones…
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting this year’s hurricane season will bring 7 to 9 named storms. June 1st is the start of…
-
The Northeastern U.S. is no stranger to coastal storms. Especially in recent winters, it's hard to go a couple of weeks without hearing that folks should…