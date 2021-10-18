-
The new Wilmington Transit Center opened Sunday during a tough time for public transit. The $10 million facility is the new transfer point for most buses…
State and city officials unveiled a multi-million-dollar plan to renovate Rodney Square in Wilmington Thursday. The $6-8 million renovations will include…
DART presented proposed bus route and stop changes to the public in Wilmington Tuesday. The changes proposed by DART include shifts to bus route timing,…
Officials broke ground Monday on the new transit hub planned near the Wilmington train station. The Wilmington Transit Center will feature indoor seating,…
The Coalition to Keep Bus Service on Rodney Square is asking the U.S. Attorney for Delaware to investigate last year’s dismantling of the downtown…
DART presented a new round of proposed Wilmington bus route changes last week, while advocates continue to push for a reversal of previous changes. But…
Gov. John Carney is fighting to keep portions of his emails that discuss rerouting buses from Rodney Square in Wilmington from being made public.The…
The Coalition to Keep Bus Service on Rodney Square is seeking federal assistance in restoring the Rodney Square transit hub. Meanwhile, one of the…