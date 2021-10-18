-
Recent news that ownership of Concord Mall is changing hands has reignited speculation about the fate of the mall that’s been a mainstay on Concord Pike…
For Dori Schuster, shopping is one part necessity, one part recreation, and one part social opportunity.With multiple super centers, the Christiana retail…
Concord Mall, struggling to attract shoppers and marquee retailers, is getting a complete makeover.“We’re reimagining the mall’s format, tenant mix, and…
Malls were once a shoping staple, but many are now struggling and forced to reimagine themselves.In Delaware, the Concord Mall in North Wilmington and…
After years of delays, Christiana Fashion Center is opening its doors, bringing new-to-the-market retailers to an open-air lifestyle center that…
Retail is on the rebound, as more marquee merchants enter the market, shopping centers have fewer dark storefronts and malls record their highest…