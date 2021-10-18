-
Gov. John Carney’s office confirms the state has paid former state Treasurer Chip Flowers $22,500 in taxpayer money to drop a Freedom of Information…
The Delaware Attorney General’s office says state officials wanted to charge too much money to fulfill a public records request filed by the former state…
Gov. Jack Markell (D) is appealing an opinion from the attorney general that his office withheld documents related to a public records request from the…
The Delaware Attorney General's office says the Markell administration may have violated state transparency laws in withholding emails requested by former…