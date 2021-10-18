-
The state Dept. of Health and Social Services is seeking a slight budget increase for fiscal year 2020.DHSS’ FY2020 budget request basically covers the…
-
Delaware will run out of money for the CHIP program at the end of January, if Congress does not pass legislation to renew its funding.The Children’s…
-
Sen. Chris Coons blasted Senate Republicans on the tax legislation they passed early Saturday morning. He also said there's a good chance the federal…
-
Congress will miss a September 30th deadline to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as known as the CHIP program.State lawmakers are…