A committee working to enact CDC recommendations to reduce gun violence in Wilmington is offering an update on its efforts. The Wilmington Community…
Legislation aimed at addressing problems in Delaware’s juvenile justice system is heading to Gov. John Carney’s desk.The three bills are a package of…
Wilmington’s CDC Advisory Council offered an update Tuesday night on its recent work to help prevent gun violence in city. For Wilmington City Council…
Community leaders are trying to fill in the gap of kid-friendly opportunities after school and during the summer in Wilmington.A panel of these leaders…
The Advisory Council working to implement a CDC report’s recommendations for countering gun violence in Wilmington met again Wednesday, breaking into…
An advisory council created to implement recommendations from the CDC report on Wilmington gun violence convened Tuesday afternoon to start mapping out…