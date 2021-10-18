car insurance

-
Delaware drivers are getting more relief on their auto insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Delaware Department of Insurance said major companies…
State lawmakers passed legislation last year prohibiting auto insurance companies from raising rates for individuals based solely on a driver turning 75…
Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law Tuesday aimed at helping protect Delawareans against predatory car and home insurance practices.State Insurance…
The insurance industry scored a win after lawmakers tabled a bill in a House committee that would’ve limited how they can calculate someone’s auto…
Auto insurance companies would no longer be able to use a person’s age, credit score, marital status and other factors when calculating someone’s premiums…