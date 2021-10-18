-
New content security is coming to over 200 First State schools next school year. GoGuardian will filter online content in Delaware public and charter…
Legislation streamlining the training public school employees receive on issues like child sexual abuse, suicide prevention and bullying is now law. The…
Attorney General Matt Denn’s (D) criminal justice reform proposals are trickling into the General Assembly – the latest focusing on school…
A new report on anti-bullying efforts at First State schools says there is room for improvement in a number of areas.The second annual report released by…