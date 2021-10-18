Budget 2020

-
Pay raises for state employees and educators, and heavy investment schools highlight Gov. John Carney’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget. Carney’s…
Wesley College officials say being a private college should not be a barrier to receiving state funding.Wesley College was approved for up to $2 million…
The first piece of Delaware’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget puzzle is in place.Gov. John Carney (D) signed the $4.45 billion operating budget Tuesday shortly…
The final state revenue numbers are in as lawmakers finish crafting the Fiscal Year 2020 budget. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s…
The Joint Finance Committee approved spending more money in Fiscal Year 2020. Budget officials estimate JFC’s spending plan totals about 4.45 billion…
Members of the General Assembly's budget writing committee complete the state's public education spending plan for Fiscal Year 2020.JFC signed off Gov.…
Members of the Joint Finance Committee are raising the possibility of not extending prison health provider Connections’ contract through 2020.Connections…
Delaware revenue numbers keep rising as lawmakers move to draft the next fiscal year’s budget.The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council's…
A bill expanding access to dental services for low-income adults on Medicaid sailed through a Senate committee Wednesday.Delaware is one of just three…
Water quality in the First State took center stage at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources’ capital budget hearing yesterday Thursday.DNREC is…