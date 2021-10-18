Budget 2017

-
Gov. John Carney is tapping his cabinet members and others to analyze how to most effectively spend taxpayer money.In another move to try to prune…
-
As a protest against the General Assembly’s failure to pass meaningful reforms for Wilmington school children, some House backers of a city schools…
-
Over the objections of some Republicans, state senators signed off on the state’s proposed $4.1 billion budget Tuesday.The total is about $29 million less…
-
After weeks of discussing cuts in state grants to Delaware’s nonprofits, lawmakers on the Joint Finance Committee reversed course Tuesday, adding nearly…
-
State employees will see a 1.5 percent pay raise beginning in October should lawmakers sign off on their nearly $4.1 billion operating budget.That’s a…
-
State lawmakers made mincemeat out of Gov. Jack Markell’s (D) proposed new spending for the upcoming fiscal year Wednesday.It was a bloodbath for new…
-
It’s coming down to the wire for the Joint Finance Committee to begin cutting next year’s budget, only trimming about a million dollars a week into their…
-
Those who were hoping to pounce on what initially looked like a more bountiful year for state government are most likely out of luck. Monday’s state…
-
New Castle County Executive Thomas Gordon was greeted with applause after announcing he will not seek a property tax increase in his FY2017 general fund…
-
State budget writers will have slightly less to work with as they piece together a spending plan for next year.That’s according to the latest revenue…