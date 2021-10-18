brain science

-
New research at the University of Delaware offers some insight into how the human brain develops.The study measures the mechanical properties of 46…
-
Delaware State University has earned nearly $11 million in new federal funding for its scientific collaboration with the University of Delaware.The award…
-
Your brain controls your senses, your movement and your thoughts. It’s essentially what makes you, you. At University of Delaware’s Laboratory Preschool…
-
Since the 1950s, scientists have known that male mice sing to females when they’re courting them. But now, they know that the females sing back. To hear…