-
Barclays announced Monday it is adding jobs in Delaware. The British Bank is planning a nearly $7 million capital investment to add a new call center at…
-
Barclays is moving hundreds of jobs out of the First State.The British bank announced 500 of its 2,000 jobs in Delaware will leave for New Jersey this…
-
Sallie Mae is asking Delaware for more than $2 million in grants to bring about 300 jobs to the state. The consumer banking giant is planning to boost its…
-
Banking giant HSBC announced Tuesday that it will be laying off or relocating nearly 500 jobs by the end of next year. The News Journal broke the news…