-
Earlier this summer, we started hearing reports of dolphins in Chesapeake Bay. Some thought it was unusual; others said it was no big deal. So Joel McCord…
-
A dead dolphin washed ashore at Pickering Beach in Dover this weekend.The dolphin is the ninth to wash ashore this year.Suzanne Thurman, the executive…
-
Preliminary numbers from an annual dolphin count Saturday give hope that the Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin population is rebounding. The Atlantic Bottlenose…
-
Last year, the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute counted less than 300 dolphins during its annual dolphin count off the Delaware…