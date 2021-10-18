American Health Care Act

-
Delaware officials plan to challenge President Donald Trump’s decision to end Affordable Care Act subsidies to health insurers that help cover low-income…
Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., says a Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act will have disastrous effects in Delaware. Delaware’s senior senator…
Fentanyl and federal funding cuts to addiction treatment programs are hurting Delaware’s fight against the opiate epidemic. That’s according to Dr. Terry…
Health officials in Delaware say the Republican plan to repeal Affordable Care Act would strip coverage and increase the number of uninsured in the state.…