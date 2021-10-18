-
As the First State mourns two Wilmington firefighters who lost their lives last weekend, a new scholarship fund is being set up to ensure their children’s…
-
Former state economic development director Alan Levin is among those blasting Gov. Jack Markell (D) for continuing to support relocating Syrian refugees…
-
The state’s Deputy Economic Development Director Bernice Whaley is tapped to lead the office - pending senate confirmation.Gov. Jack Markell (D) nominated…
-
State economic development director Alan Levin announced he’s stepping down at the end of June.Levin has served as a member of the Markell Administration…
-
The Joint Sunset Committee is considering requiring state officials to be more open about how they invest money in economic development projects.Two…
-
The Delaware Economic Development Office (DEDO) is expecting a major cut to the Delaware Strategic Fund in fiscal year 2016.DEDO Director Alan Levin…