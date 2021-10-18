Academy of Dover Charter School

-
A pair of charter schools become the latest to gain approval to expand by adding grades.Academy of Dover and Gateway Lab school will both become K-8…
Three charter schools – one in each county – are asking the state Department of Education to expand their operations.The requests, called “major…
Former Dover charter school Principal Noel Rodriguez was sentenced to 13 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to federal program theft.Between…
A Dover charter school could face a criminal investigation after a report from the state auditor says the school mismanaged its finances for years.Auditor…