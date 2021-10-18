-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing new rules preventing states like Delaware from offering food assistance to people making higher…
The 2018 Farm Bill is heading to the president for his signature after both chambers of Congress passed a compromise version this week.It provides nearly…
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is paying close attention to negotiations between the House and the Senate on this year’s Farm Bill.President Donald…
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said she hopes moderate Republicans succeed in securing a vote protecting Dreamers, undocumented young adults brought…
Advocates for the poor are calling out the Trump administration for proposing new work requirements to low-income people getting public assistance.Many…
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says proposed changes to SNAP work requirements makes it harder for Delaware families to get food stamps.About 150,000…
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said she’s concerned about possible budget cuts in the 2018 Farm Bill. She has been visiting farms around the state…
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware) met with farmers Wednesday morning at the Harrington Fire Hall to hear the biggest issues they’re facing.…