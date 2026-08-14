Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Attorney General Patty Rickman

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for Attorney General Patty Rickman Listen • 16:56

Patty Rickman is a small business owner and domestic violence survivor turned advocate. She is making here first run for public office.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.