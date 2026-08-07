How are Delaware's farmers dealing with the drought and increased costs?
An increase in gas prices hit farmers hard at the start of the 2026 growing season. And those prices haven’t meaningfully dropped yet.
Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton said, "The difference is 65% increase in a matter of just a few months. And the diesel cost; that's outrageous and unnecessary, and that is a...that ripples through the entire economy. The level that, that fuel is trading is also an indicator of what heating oil will be this fall."
Now, drought conditions, fertilizer costs, and slow-going Farm Bill deliberations in Congress are adding weight to farmers already squeezed by high overheads.
Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale checked in this week with Felton farmer Jim Minner to discuss how these issues are affecting his day to day operations.
Farmers and Drought
Listen to DPM's Isreal Hale as he caught up with local farmer Jim Minner, at the state fair, and discussed how his farm has been affected by the drought, among other factors.
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Hale also discussed the impact on First State farmers due to the ongoing drought, increased gas prices and higher resource costs, with Delaware's Secretary of Agriculture Wm. Donald Cliffton at the state fair.
Don Cliffton on 2026 Farm Challenges
DPM's Isreal Hale met with the state's Secretary of Agricluture at the state fair to discuss how farmers were doing.