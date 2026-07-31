The Green - July 31, 2026 Listen • 48:02

Return of a movie theater could be Dover Mall's next blockbuster

Over the past couple of years, Delaware Public Media has reported on the fate of the fading Concord Mall in North Wilmington — another example of the demise of that particular retail concept.

But there is another mall in the First State similar to Concord Mall that seems to be defying the odds and remaining viable. And we’re not talking about the Christiana Mall which is a very different animal. We’re talking about the Dover Mall.

Recently, that mall got a boost from the planned revival of a movie theater there and this week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida delved into why a movie theatre could work there and help the continued health of Dover Mall.

Movies at Dover Mall Contributor Eileen Dallabrida discussed her latest piece on the state of Dover Mall and its upcoming movie theater, with Tom Byrne. Listen • 8:28

History Matters: Caesar Rodney's slave-holding history

This month, the city of Wilmington released a 90-page report detailing the slave-holding history of one of Delaware’s founding fathers.

Caesar Rodney is known for the many public offices he held in Delaware, and his famous ride on July 1, 1776 to cast the deciding vote declaring the U.S. independent from Great Britain.

But like many founding fathers, Rodney was a slave owner, and that part of his legacy led to a statue of him on Rodney Square in Wilmington to be removed in 2020 during a national reckoning with racism and police violence. This report confirms Rodney enslaved at least 26 people during his life.

On this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier learned more about it from Debbie Martin, Wilmington’s Historic Preservation Planner, who worked on the report.

History Matters: Caesar Rodney, Slave-owner DPM's Bente Bouthier spoke to Debbie Martin about her work on a report confirming the people one of Delaware's founding fathers enslaved. Listen • 14:26

Consumer advocates concerned as effort to regulate cryptocurrency kiosks stalls

Delaware lawmakers tried to crack down on cryptocurrency kiosks this year, arguing the machines have become a favorite tool for scammers targeting older adults.

But despite unanimous support in the House, the legislation stalled in the Senate before lawmakers adjourned.

Delaware Public Media intern Lily Grossberg examined the bill and where it'll go from here.

Cryptocurrency Kiosks DPM intern Lily Grossberg reported on legislation to regulate cryptocurrency kiosks and how they're used to scam seniors. Listen • 9:12

Arts Playlist: Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution

July 4th has come and gone, but Delaware’s celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary continues. One of those celebrations is a new exhibition by the Delaware Historical Society, which pairs objects from the society’s collection with student artists to ask, "250 years after the Declaration of Independence, are we living up to its promise?"

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny spoke to Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg about the show entitled “Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution.”