Return of a movie theater could be Dover Mall's next blockbuster

Dover Mall's Blockbuster Listen to the full interview with Eileen Dallabrida on her latest reporting about Dover Mall's new movie theater. Listen • 7:38

The curtain will soon go up on the next act for Dover Mall with the opening of Dover 14, a multi-screen, amenity-rich movie theater and the largest new presence in the mall in years.

Operated by a local entrepreneur who already owns three cinemas, the multiplex replaces a national AMC venue, which abruptly closed in 2024, leaving the mall without a theatre for the first time in 40 years.

The opening of Dover Movies 14 later this summer or early fall marks more than the return of first-run films. It represents a step in the evolution of one of the state's best-known shopping centers, where the traditional department store model is steadily giving way to a broader mix of services and destination businesses.

When AMC turned off the lights, Dover suddenly became an anomaly: a state capital without a nearby movie theater. Residents wanting to catch the latest blockbuster faced a roughly 30-minute drive north to Middletown or 40 minutes south to Milford.

AMC said at the time that the closure followed the company's routine review of theater performance and business opportunities. But the departure reflected a larger national trend. Major theater chains have become increasingly selective, trimming locations that fail to meet profitability goals as movie attendance has yet to recover from the pandemic, when movie goers started nesting at home and binged with an ever-expanding menu of streaming options.

The leading man at Dover 14 is independent theater operator Arthur Helmick, whose family already operates successful cinemas in Newark, Middletown and Milford. Helmick is investing in a comprehensive modernization designed to lure patrons off the couch and into the theatre for an experience they can’t get at home.

Moviegoers can expect advanced laser projection for sharper images, Dolby sound systems, heated stadium-style reclining seats, online reserved ticketing, self-serve popcorn stations and an interactive AI-powered selfie wall designed to encourage visitors to share their experience on social media. The theater will also feature a full slate of major Hollywood releases and upgraded concession offerings.

"Our focus is always on innovation and creating a memorable experience for our guests," Helmick said in announcing the deal.

That philosophy reflects one advantage many independent theater operators believe they hold over national chains. With fewer corporate layers, locally owned theaters can respond more quickly to customer preferences, upgrade amenities, and tailor programming to local audiences. They can nimbly accommodate patrons who prefer Jolly Ranchers over Junior Mints. Lower overhead and deep familiarity with their communities also can make indie locations financially viable where larger companies see diminishing returns.

The theater lease also represents one of the largest retail transactions completed at Dover Mall since AMC's departure.

Built in 1982, Dover Mall has experienced many of the same challenges facing enclosed shopping centers nationwide. The decline of department stores, growing competition from online retail and changing consumer habits have forced mall owners to rethink how their properties can attract customers.

Owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, Dover is second only to Christiana Mall in size in Delaware, with 927,414 square feet. Despite the decline in shopping malls, the property has steadily diversified its tenant mix. The former Sears anchor now houses It's My Style Home Furnishings, which operates stores from North Dover to the Delaware beaches. Other anchors include Boscov’s, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, plus junior anchor Old Navy. A Walmart truck-driving school opened in part of the mall in 2022. Other spaces, including the former Macy's anchor store, remain vacant.

Over the years, the mall also has reflected changing social norms. In 1983, a six-screen multiplex theater opened, expanding to 14 screens in 1996. In 1993, Dover Mall became one of the first shopping centers in Delaware to prohibit indoor smoking after a survey of 500 shoppers found nearly 80 percent supported the ban.

Today's transformation is less about public health than economic survival.

Across the country, many aging multiplexes have disappeared altogether, with former theaters converted into pickleball facilities, churches, fitness centers, medical offices and family entertainment venues. Where new theaters are being built, developers increasingly favor smaller luxury cinemas or boutique concepts that serve as one piece of a broader entertainment district rather than the primary attraction.

That shift reflects changing consumer expectations. While the number of screens has not declined dramatically, the number of viewers has shrunk.

A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 53 percent of U.S. adults had visited a movie theater during the previous year. Younger audiences remain the industry's strongest supporters: 67 percent of adults ages 18 to 29 reported going to the movies, compared with 39 percent of adults 65 and older. Income also plays a role, with 64 percent of upper-income Americans attending theaters during the year versus 43 percent of lower-income adults.

Increasingly, that experience extends beyond the auditorium.

Successful mall redevelopments around the country have paired theaters with restaurants, outdoor gathering spaces and entertainment venues that encourage visitors to spend an entire evening rather than making a single shopping trip. Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio, Tysons Corner Center in Virginia and Westfield UTC near San Diego all have embraced a "dinner-and-a-movie" model in which restaurants benefit from steady evening traffic generated by nearby cinemas as consumers enjoy a bite to eat and/or cocktails before or after the show.

At present, Dover Mall offers quick-service dining but no traditional sit-down restaurants with table service. Residents already are imagining what might come next. On the Delaware Social Facebook page, several commenters said they'd like to see The Cheesecake Factory join the mall's tenant mix, while others argued that entertainment is the key to the mall's future.

"Some type of recreational fun center like Main Event or Lefty's," one commenter wrote. "I just moved down to Dover and hate the fact that if I want to do anything with my family I have to drive back up to Middletown or Newark."

Others suggested recruiting Primark, the Ireland-based retailer known for fashion-forward clothing, home goods and beauty products at value prices. Currently, the closest Primark is in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Another commenter championed a full-service grocery store, writing, "PLEASE BRING A SHOPRITE DOWN DOVER!!!"

