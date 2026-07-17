The Green - July 17, 2026 Listen • 48:46

Wetlands protection bill reflects widespread recognition of their value

One of the most notable bills to pass in the General Assembly this year was Senate Bill 9 — the Wetlands Stewardship Act. Once signed by Gov. Matt Meyer, this law will protect half of Delaware’s freshwater wetlands that were previously shielded from development by the federal government

This week, Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle took a closer look at the bill, how it got to the finish line and its expected impact.

Wetlands Bill Impact Contributor Jon Hurdle joined host Tom Byrne to discuss his reporting on the recently passed Senate Bill 9. Listen • 12:27

Going back to school costs more in 2026 than previous years

As we move closer to the end of July, an uncomfortable reality starts to set in for kids and their families. Summer break is slowly slipping away, and a new school year looms on the horizon. That means families need to start thinking about what gear and clothes they want and need in the fall.

Yes, it’s back to school shopping season. And whether you are getting a college student ready to go back to campus or are checking off your K-12 student’s supply list, one thing is clear. You’ll need to dig deeper into your wallet this year.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida conducted her annual review of the back-to-school shopping landscape.

School Shopping 2026 Contributor Eileen Dallabrida joined host Tom Byrne for her annual rundown on the back-to-school shopping landscape. Listen • 11:12

Arts Playlist: OperaDelaware's new season under new leadership

OperaDelaware kicks off its new season in October, coming off a successful week hosting a national opera conference in spring 2026 and with a new general director, Eric Einhorn at the helm.

On this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny talked to Einhorn about his vision for OperaDelaware, the future of its innovative Company Artist program, and the challenges of creating new opera lovers.

Arts Playlist: Opera Delaware's New Season DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Opera Delaware's new leader Eric Einhorn about the upcoming season and his vision for the future. Listen • 12:12

Enlighten Me: AI avatars help prep for cancer treatment

A new study by ChristianaCare looked at how AI-generated avatars could help patients be more prepared for cancer treatment visits.

The patients engage with an avatar of the actual doctor they will meet with, to help them be more comfortable when actually meeting the doctor for the first time.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discussed this new way of helping patients and the study looking at the program, with Adam Raben, M.D., Chair of Radiation Oncology at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute.