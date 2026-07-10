The Green - July 10, 2026 Listen • 49:34

Delmarva Power responds to state's moves to address rising electric bills

High electricity bills remain a front-burner issue for many Delawareans, who face rising bills with no end in sight.

Just last week, the state’s Public Service Commission approved an interim rate increase for Delmarva Power that goes into effect this month, adding another $2.50 dollar per month to the average bill while the PSC considered Delmarva’s full rate increase request.

This came on the heels of lawmakers passing a bill that sought to cap what Delmarva Power could recover for nonessential infrastructure spending, limit interim rate increases and require regular audits of Delmarva, and other utilities.

Gov. Meyer hasn’t signed that bill yet, but signaled he would. And Meyer has called out Delmarva throughout 2026 for being concerned more about profits than its customers.

This week, Tom Byrne sat down with Delmarva Power Delaware Region President Marcus Beal to discuss these issues and the utility’s response.

Delmarva Power Response Host Tom Byrne sat down with Delmarva's Marcus Beal to discuss the utility's response to Gov. Meyer calling the company out for putting profit above customers. Listen • 23:26

Art Playlist: Citizen Artist

In the 1930s, with the United State in the throes of the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt offered a sweeping job creation agenda. That included jobs for artists, and New Deal programs produced some of the most memorable American art in history.

40 years later, another president, Richard Nixon, signed the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act. And like in the New Deal, artists were included and were successful in ushering a new era for public art.

An exhibition at the Delaware Art Museum — "Citizen Artist" — celebrates those two eras. In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke with the museum’s Head Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art Margaret Winslow, and Lynn Herrick Sharp Curatorial Fellow Dorothy Fisher to learn more about it.

Arts Playlist: Celebrating 2 Arts Eras DPM's Martin Matheny spoke with Delaware Art Museum's Margaret Winslow and Dorothy Fisher to learn about their latest exhibit "Citizen Artist." Listen • 11:26

Enlighten Me: Divided We Stand

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we take another opportunity to highlight work from a student journalist at the University of Delaware.

This time — as the nation celebrated its 250th birthday here in 2026 — recent UD grad Delaney Lowe took a deep dive into the political climate in the U.S., a climate that felt tremendously polarized.

And during a semester-long look at this political divide, Lowe reported the divide seemed to be widening, even impacting even our closest relationships.