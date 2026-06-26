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The Green

How is the 2026 FIFA World Cup driving interest locally?

By Isreal Hale
Published June 26, 2026 at 10:28 AM EDT
FIFA World Cup trophy
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FIFA World Cup trophy

All the 2026 World Cup’s games are in North America, with the United States – including Philadelphia - getting their share of matches featuring teams from all over the world. On top of that, The US men’s national team is playing well in the event, adding even more excitement.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sat down with John Allgood, a Sports Management instructor in the University of Delaware’s Lerner College of Business & Economics to discuss how the US hosting of the World Cup might affect youth interest in soccer here.

The FIFA 2026 Effect
DPM's Isreal Hale spoke with UD's John Allgood about how the 2026 World Cup is influencing young Delawareans.
John Allgood is a Sports Management instructor in the University of Delaware’s Lerner College of Business & Economics.

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The Green SoccerFIFA World Cupyouth sports
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Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
See stories by Isreal Hale