How is the 2026 FIFA World Cup driving interest locally?
All the 2026 World Cup’s games are in North America, with the United States – including Philadelphia - getting their share of matches featuring teams from all over the world. On top of that, The US men’s national team is playing well in the event, adding even more excitement.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sat down with John Allgood, a Sports Management instructor in the University of Delaware’s Lerner College of Business & Economics to discuss how the US hosting of the World Cup might affect youth interest in soccer here.
The FIFA 2026 Effect
DPM's Isreal Hale spoke with UD's John Allgood about how the 2026 World Cup is influencing young Delawareans.