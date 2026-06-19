The Green - June 19, 2026 Listen • 49:27

EPA’s $10.1 million to Delaware for local PFAS cleanup may signal new approach

Earlier in 2026, the state of Delaware offered an updated plan to address so-called ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water, soil and air.

But mitigating the presence of PFAS chemicals is a complicated and costly effort. And under the Trump Administration, the federal government’s support for that effort is something of a mixed bag. While the EPA recently announced it will spend $1 billion nationwide and $10 million in Delaware to help, the agency is at the same time rolling back Biden-era regulations to manage PFAS.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle took a closer look at how the EPA’s actions affected the First State in his latest piece and he joined Tom Byrne this week to discuss what he learned.

Federal PFAS Policy Impact Contributor Jon Hurdle reported on how Delaware will be impacted by the latest federal funding for PFAS cleanup and he joined Tom Byrne to discuss what he found. Listen • 10:26

Can a regional shuttle bring life to Claymont Transportation Center?

When the new Claymont Transportation Center opened in December 2024, it completed some two decades of work to bring a new train station to Claymont, and was hailed as a foundational piece in the effort to redevelop the former Claymont Steel site and surrounding community.

But two and a half years later, the facility was largely underutilized, sparking a new effort to make the Claymont Transportation Center the kind of hub it was intended to be.

The Claymont-PHL Connector initiative seeks to bring a regional shuttle service connecting the Claymont Transportation Center to Philadelphia International Airport and more in the Philadelphia area.

Among those behind the initiative is Tony Benson of EpiMind Consulting who joined Tom Byrne this week to discuss that effort.

Connecting Claymont to Philadelphia Host Tom Byrne sat down with Tony Benson of EpiMind Consulting to discuss how their new initiative could revamp the underutilized Claymont Transportation Center. Listen • 13:11

Arts Playlist: Real life art crime stories

"The Thomas Crown Affair," "How to Steal a Million," "Ocean's 12" - art heists are a popular subject for films, tv, and books. A talk on Thursday, June 25, presented by the Biggs Museum of American Art brings two experts to Dover’s Schwartz Center for the Arts to talk about real-life art crimes.

Robert Wittman is a former FBI special agent who founded the bureau's Art Crimes Team, who during his career helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of stolen art. He'll be joined by Laura Evans, Distinguished Teaching Professor at the University of North Texas, and an art crime historian.

On this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke with Wittman about the real world of art crime and his career.

Arts Playlist: Art Crimes IRL DPM's Martin Matheny spoke with former FBI special agent Robert Wittman who founded the bureau's Art Crimes Team. Listen • 12:57

Enlighten Me: Stories from UD student journalists

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we headed to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.