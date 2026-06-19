Enlighten Me: Stories from UD student journalists

Enlighten Me: Local MMA, Sorority Cadets and Vinyl Listen to three stories from UD student journalists for a class taught by one of the founders of Delaware Public Media. Listen • 10:41

First, we delved into the world of sports. Last weekend, UFC, the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts or MMA, brought a card of fights to the White House lawn. But you can also find MMA action locally, far from the UFC spotlight.

Recent UD grad Andrew Fuska (Class of ‘26 Media Comm. and Journalism minor) gave us a glimpse at what MMA looks like closer to home.

First State MMA Recent UD grad Andrew Fuska examined local MMA fighting in the First State. Listen • 2:45

Our next piece introduced us to a somewhat unusual set of University of Delaware students – women who are both members of a sorority on campus and ROTC cadets.

Recent UD grad Jade Creegan (Class of 26, Communication B.A. journalism and environmental humanities) reported how their lives can intersect.

Camo Is The New Pink? UD student journalist Jade Creegan looked at the dual lives of ROTC cadets who are also sorority members. Listen • 2:54

We close with UD rising senior Shelby Murphy (Class of 27, English major, journalism minor) who explored how college students are joining the trend to seek out the pops and hisses that come with returning to vinyl records as the way to listen to music.