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The Green

Enlighten Me: Stories from UD student journalists

By Delaware Public Media
Published June 19, 2026 at 11:21 AM EDT
A University of Delaware sign.
Delaware Public Media

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we headed to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.

Enlighten Me: Local MMA, Sorority Cadets and Vinyl
Listen to three stories from UD student journalists for a class taught by one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.

First, we delved into the world of sports. Last weekend, UFC, the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts or MMA, brought a card of fights to the White House lawn. But you can also find MMA action locally, far from the UFC spotlight.

Recent UD grad Andrew Fuska (Class of ‘26 Media Comm. and Journalism minor) gave us a glimpse at what MMA looks like closer to home.

First State MMA
Recent UD grad Andrew Fuska examined local MMA fighting in the First State.

Our next piece introduced us to a somewhat unusual set of University of Delaware students – women who are both members of a sorority on campus and ROTC cadets.

Recent UD grad Jade Creegan (Class of 26, Communication B.A. journalism and environmental humanities) reported how their lives can intersect.

Camo Is The New Pink?
UD student journalist Jade Creegan looked at the dual lives of ROTC cadets who are also sorority members.

We close with UD rising senior Shelby Murphy (Class of 27, English major, journalism minor) who explored how college students are joining the trend to seek out the pops and hisses that come with returning to vinyl records as the way to listen to music.

Bringing Back Vinyl
UD senior Shelby Murphy learned why college students are switching back to vinyl records over digital music.

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