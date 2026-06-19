Enlighten Me: Stories from UD student journalists
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we headed to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.
First, we delved into the world of sports. Last weekend, UFC, the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts or MMA, brought a card of fights to the White House lawn. But you can also find MMA action locally, far from the UFC spotlight.
Recent UD grad Andrew Fuska (Class of ‘26 Media Comm. and Journalism minor) gave us a glimpse at what MMA looks like closer to home.
Our next piece introduced us to a somewhat unusual set of University of Delaware students – women who are both members of a sorority on campus and ROTC cadets.
Recent UD grad Jade Creegan (Class of 26, Communication B.A. journalism and environmental humanities) reported how their lives can intersect.
We close with UD rising senior Shelby Murphy (Class of 27, English major, journalism minor) who explored how college students are joining the trend to seek out the pops and hisses that come with returning to vinyl records as the way to listen to music.