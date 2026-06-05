The Green - June 05, 2026 Listen • 50:01

What is the cost of closing Wilmington's only work release program?

Delaware had recently seen a Department of Correction shakeup with the closure of Wilmington’s Plummer Community Corrections Center in March.

Plummer housed men in a work release program that allowed them to stay close to family in northern New Castle County and find work in their community.

Now, those who would have gone to Plummer are sent to a facility in Smyrna, a move that’s faced some backlash.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee met with work release participants, advocates and the Department of Correction Commissioner to see what work release programs look like now that Plummer is gone.

Plummer Closure Impacts DPM's Abigail Lee dug deeper into how Plummer Community Corrections Center's former residents were impacted from the facility's closure. Listen • 14:27

New bill aims to shield Delawareans from high electric rates sparked by data centers

State lawmakers are taking a swing at delivering a more comprehensive approach to how large load electricity users – specifically data centers – are regulated going forward. The new legislation was introduced late last month with the hope of getting it through the General Assembly before the current session ends June 30th.

Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle took a closer look at the new bill and reaction to it in his latest piece, and he joined Tom Byrne to discuss his reporting.

Latest Data Center Legislation DPM's Jon Hurdle and Tom Byrne discussed his latest reporting on a new bill to regulate data center electricity usage. Listen • 10:56

How one gene could affect future colorectal cancer treatment

ChristianaCare researchers identified a developmental genetic pattern that showed how colorectal cancer develops. The findings revealed that certain types of genes drive cancer growth and resistance, and how the precise timing of how they develop is linked to colon cancer formation.

The research team’s work also showed the genes can predict survival in colorectal cancer patients, indicating it can be a marker of disease behavior and a target for future therapies.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down with Bruce Boman, M.D., senior author of the study and senior researcher at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute to discuss this colorectal cancer research.

Newly Identified HOX Gene ChristianaCare's senior researcher, Bruce Boman, M.D., joined DPM's Joe Irizarry to explain how this new gene's identification will help them understand colorectal cancer. Listen • 12:12

History Matters: A preview of statewide 250th anniversary celebrations

Each June, Delawareans celebrate Separation Day - the day the First State stopped being part of Pennsylvania and became its own entity.

This year's Separation Day celebrations have added significance, occurring in the leadup to the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny learned more about how the state is marking Separation Day and the nation's 250th birthday from two people closely involved with planning the events, beginning with Erik Raser-Schramm, director of Delaware 250 and then Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Historic Sites Team director Daniel Citron.