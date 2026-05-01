Friendship House continues helping Christina Park's unhoused community
Christina Park became a city-sanctioned unhoused community site in October 2025, and residents had experienced several issues since its inception.
Two snowstorms, organizational issues and faulty tents saw residents displaced and disturbed several times over.
Friendship House, a community nonprofit, was brought by the city to oversee the site that is now home to 60 residents. It acknowledged it is still working out the kinks, but reported smoother waters there now -with eight residents moving on to supportive programs or sustainable housing options.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee met up with Friendship House CEO Kim Eppehimer at its offices to learn more about Christina Park, its residents and next steps for its partnership with the city.
Helping Christina Park's Unhoused Residents
Listen to the full interview with Friendship House CEO Kim Eppehimer about how Friendship House is helping Christina Park's unhoused community and how they're planning for the future.