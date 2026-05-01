© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
The Green

Friendship House continues helping Christina Park's unhoused community

By Abigail Lee
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT
Staff from Friendship House helps with tents provided by the City of Wilmington for the Christina Park unhoused community.
Friendship House
Staff from Friendship House helps with tents provided by the City of Wilmington for the Christina Park unhoused community.

Christina Park became a city-sanctioned unhoused community site in October 2025, and residents had experienced several issues since its inception.
Two snowstorms, organizational issues and faulty tents saw residents displaced and disturbed several times over.

Friendship House, a community nonprofit, was brought by the city to oversee the site that is now home to 60 residents. It acknowledged it is still working out the kinks, but reported smoother waters there now -with eight residents moving on to supportive programs or sustainable housing options.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee met up with Friendship House CEO Kim Eppehimer at its offices to learn more about Christina Park, its residents and next steps for its partnership with the city.

Helping Christina Park's Unhoused Residents
Listen to the full interview with Friendship House CEO Kim Eppehimer about how Friendship House is helping Christina Park's unhoused community and how they're planning for the future.
Friendship House CEO Kim Eppehimer

Tags
The Green Christina Parkfriendship houseLimen House
Stay Connected
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
See stories by Abigail Lee
Related Content