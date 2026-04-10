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The Green

Arts Playlist: Southern Delaware Chorale's 'Kings and Queen'

By Martin Matheny
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
Southern Delaware Chorale
Jason Shortall conducts the Southern Delaware Chorale

The Southern Delaware Chorale returns to the stage later this month with a concert that deals with two very different regal themes - the crowned heads of Europe and some rock and roll royalty.

It's called "Kings and Queen," featuring Mozart's "Coronation Mass" - that's the "Kings" part - with the music of Freddie Mercury - that's the "Queen" part.

To find out more about this out-of-the-box experience and the musical threads connecting Mozart and Mercury, Martin Matheny spoke to the Southern Delaware Chorale's co-director, Joseph Shortall on this week's Arts Playlist.

Arts Playlist: Southern Delaware Chorale
Southern Delaware Chorale's co-director, Joseph Shortall talks to DPM's Martin Matheny about their latest concert exploring royalty in unconventional ways

A masterpiece by Mozart meets the music of Freddie Mercury in a concert this month by the Southern Delaware Chorale.

Called “Kings and Queen,” the concert pairs Mozart’s Coronation Mass with classic Mercury songs like “Under Pressure” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” interspersed throughout. While that may seem like an odd pairing at first, the Chorale’s co-director Joseph Shortall, who is conducting this concert, says the two men had some things in common.

“What we're doing is we're saying, ‘listen, Mozart and Freddie Mercury really pushed the extremes of music during their lifetimes,’” he explains. “We're looking at their similarities and how they were innovators for music.”

Among those similarities was both composers’ mastery of writing for voices.

“Both of them are really trying to push the vocal boundaries as to what might be possible,” Shortall explains. “Mozart really will have big leaping lines, and then Freddie Mercury is also doing something very similar as well.He's pretty iconic for having this massively huge range.”

Shortall notes the concert presents a challenge for the singers, especially when it comes to going from classical to rock and roll. He compares it to having to flip a mental switch.

“It's difficult to navigate, but I think it's really cool and it's going to be quite engaging to see the differences between the two styles throughout,” he says.

The Southern Delaware Chorale presents “Kings and Queen” on April 26 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach.

More information on the performance is at the Southern Delaware Chorale website.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny