Univ. of Delaware's Lerner College expands its AI courses
The University of Delaware is moving to incorporate artificial intelligence into its business and economics graduate programs to keep up with how AI is affecting the workforce.
UD’s Lerner College of Business and Economics is developing programs focusing on artificial intelligence, fintech and analytics as part of its Transformative Excellence Plan, which will add faculty and expand offerings in those areas – areas where employers are increasingly seeking expertise.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with Lerner College of Business Dean Oliver Yao about their plan, how they're helping students prepare for AI’s growing role in the business world and understanding the ethics of AI.
DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD Lerner College of Business and Economics Dean Oliver Yao