© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you, Delaware. A message from our General Manager, Tom Interrante...
Education
The Green

Univ. of Delaware's Lerner College expands its AI courses

By Joe Irizarry
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:22 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

The University of Delaware is moving to incorporate artificial intelligence into its business and economics graduate programs to keep up with how AI is affecting the workforce.

UD’s Lerner College of Business and Economics is developing programs focusing on artificial intelligence, fintech and analytics as part of its Transformative Excellence Plan, which will add faculty and expand offerings in those areas – areas where employers are increasingly seeking expertise.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with Lerner College of Business Dean Oliver Yao about their plan, how they're helping students prepare for AI’s growing role in the business world and understanding the ethics of AI.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD Lerner College of Business and Economics Dean Oliver Yao

The Green
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry