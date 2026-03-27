Univ. of Delaware's Lerner College expands its AI courses

UD’s Lerner College of Business and Economics is developing programs focusing on artificial intelligence, fintech and analytics as part of its Transformative Excellence Plan, which will add faculty and expand offerings in those areas – areas where employers are increasingly seeking expertise.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with Lerner College of Business Dean Oliver Yao about their plan, how they're helping students prepare for AI’s growing role in the business world and understanding the ethics of AI.