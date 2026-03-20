Delaware Libraries reach 125th anniversary. What do they offer today?
Earlier this month, Gov. Matt Meyer signed a proclamation declaring March 12 as ”Delaware Libraries Day” – recognizing the over 30 libraries across the state and what they offer as Delaware Libraries reaches its 125th anniversary.
This week, Delaware state librarian Annie Norman - Director of the Delaware Division of Libraries and Chair of the Delaware Literacy Alliance joins us to discuss the state of libraries in the First State.
DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware State Librarian Annie Norman