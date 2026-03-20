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The Green

Delaware Libraries reach 125th anniversary. What do they offer today?

By Tom Byrne
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:12 AM EDT
Roman Battaglia
/
Delaware Public Media

Earlier this month, Gov. Matt Meyer signed a proclamation declaring March 12 as ”Delaware Libraries Day” – recognizing the over 30 libraries across the state and what they offer as Delaware Libraries reaches its 125th anniversary.

This week, Delaware state librarian Annie Norman - Director of the Delaware Division of Libraries and Chair of the Delaware Literacy Alliance joins us to discuss the state of libraries in the First State.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware State Librarian Annie Norman

The Green
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Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne