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The Green

Arts Playlist: Sodelo's 'Old World/New World'

By Martin Matheny
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:11 AM EDT
Sodelo

Sodelo, the Southern Delaware Orchestra, returns to the stage next weekend with its spring concerts in Rehoboth Beach and Lewes.

The concert, titled "Old World/New World" features soprano Ellen Turi and bass/baritone Joseph Turi in music by Mozart, as well as Dvorak's monumental "New World Symphony."

For this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny sits down with the Turis and Sodelo's music director James Allen Anderson for a preview.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews soprano Ellen Turi, bass/baritone Joseph Turi and Sodelo music director James Allen Anderson

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
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Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny