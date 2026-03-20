Arts Playlist: Sodelo's 'Old World/New World'
Sodelo, the Southern Delaware Orchestra, returns to the stage next weekend with its spring concerts in Rehoboth Beach and Lewes.
The concert, titled "Old World/New World" features soprano Ellen Turi and bass/baritone Joseph Turi in music by Mozart, as well as Dvorak's monumental "New World Symphony."
For this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny sits down with the Turis and Sodelo's music director James Allen Anderson for a preview.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews soprano Ellen Turi, bass/baritone Joseph Turi and Sodelo music director James Allen Anderson
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.