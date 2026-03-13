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Politics & Government
The Green

What you need to know about ICE in the First State

By Abigail Lee
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:41 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations are happening in Delaware. And The Community Legal Aid Society (CLASI) serves as an advocacy group that is monitoring those operations.

CLASI’s immigration program says it’s recorded a rise in ICE operations statewide, including a combination of targeted enforcement and general enforcement.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with the CLASI Immigration Unit’s supervising attorney Emily Houde to talk about ICE presence in Delaware and what to do if you run into their agents.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews CLASI Immigration Unit supervising attorney Emily Houde

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Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
See stories by Abigail Lee