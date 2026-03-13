What you need to know about ICE in the First State
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations are happening in Delaware. And The Community Legal Aid Society (CLASI) serves as an advocacy group that is monitoring those operations.
CLASI’s immigration program says it’s recorded a rise in ICE operations statewide, including a combination of targeted enforcement and general enforcement.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with the CLASI Immigration Unit’s supervising attorney Emily Houde to talk about ICE presence in Delaware and what to do if you run into their agents.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews CLASI Immigration Unit supervising attorney Emily Houde