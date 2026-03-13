How is the housing market shaping up in Delaware?

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the Delaware housing market Listen • 7:56

After several years of frenetic homebuying and galloping price gains, Delaware’s housing market is entering the critical spring season on more measured footing.

Prices are still rising modestly and inventory has improved slightly, as bidding wars and rushed decisions have faded. Adding to the cautious optimism, mortgage rates recently slipped below 6 percent for the first time in three years, a psychological milestone that market watchers believe could nudge both buyers and sellers off the sidelines.

Then there are the wildcards. Will the war in Iran end quickly or drag on? What will happen in the jobs market? How about affordability?

“Buyers are entering the year more deliberately, while sellers are navigating pricing and supply realities,” said Denise Forman Gaines, 2026 president of the Delaware Association of Realtors, in a statement. “Realtors are helping clients make informed decisions as market conditions continue to evolve.”

Early data suggests a market that is still constrained but shifting toward balance. In January, the median sales price in New Castle County was $398,633, up 5.9 percent from $379,333 a year earlier. Kent County’s median price reached $335,000, compared with $323,000 last year. Sussex County posted the highest median price in the state at $485,000.

The median price represents the midpoint of all home sales in a given period, meaning half the homes sold for more and half for less.

“Buyers are entering the year more deliberately, while sellers are navigating pricing and supply realities." Denise Forman Gaines, 2026 president of the Delaware Association of Realtors

Sussex County also stood out as the only one of Delaware’s three counties where homes were typically selling above the asking price. The median listing price there was $474,995, $10,005 below the final sale price.

While prices continue to rise, the pace of appreciation has slowed markedly compared with the pandemic-era boom.

“We are seeing 3-4 percent appreciation rather than 20 percent,” said Kevin Jornlin, spokesman for the Delaware Mortgage Bankers Association and vice president at Clear Modern Mortgage in Wilmington.

Even as competition cools, homes are still selling relatively quickly in many parts of the state. New Castle County continues to see the most rapid turnover, with homes selling in an average of 34 days, the same pace as a year ago. Kent County properties are taking slightly longer, averaging 57 days on the market compared with 45 days last year. In Sussex County, homes are selling in about 86 days, up from 72 days a year ago.

“Inventory is still low but with interest rates and the better weather, we’re hoping people will get up off their couch and list." Brian Ferreira, Ferreira Group at BHHS Fox & Roach

So why do homes move faster in New Castle County?

It’s a matter of supply and demand. The county has about 1.8 months of available housing inventory, according to the state realtors association. By comparison, Kent County has about three months of supply and Sussex County roughly 4.4 months.

In real estate speak, a balanced market requires about six months of inventory, meaning Delaware is firmly in seller’s-market territory.

“Inventory is still low but with interest rates and the better weather, we’re hoping people will get up off their couch and list,” said Brian Ferreira, who leads the Ferreira Group at BHHS Fox & Roach in Greenville.

A key development heading into the spring buying season is the recent drop in mortgage rates below 6 percent.

“It’s a psychological threshold,” Ferreira said. “To get to something with a ‘5’ in front of it gives people hope they can move forward.”

Ferreira, who has worked in real estate for 22 years, says many homeowners sitting on 2 or 3 percent mortgages have been reluctant to move. But that mindset may be starting to change.

“You have to move on if your family is growing or contracting,” he says. “It’s unlikely that we will see 2.5% interest again.”

“Buyers are doing a lot of negotiating. They are asking for closing cost assistance. They are asking sellers to pay for deed preparation. Throw in the dining table.” Shalini Sawhney, Burns & Ellis Realtors

Rising home values also are helping people make that decision. Appreciation over the past several years means many owners have built substantial equity, giving them the financial flexibility to buy their next home even with higher interest rates.

Another shift in the market is the ebb in the flow of cash buyers who flooded the region during the pandemic.

For the past two years, Shalini Sawhney of Burns & Ellis Realtors has led Kent County agents in total sales. She says the once-common scenario of affluent buyers arriving from New York and New Jersey dragging large bags of money has faded.

With fewer deep-pocketed buyers and a slightly larger pool of listings, today’s buyers are eager to make a deal.

“Buyers are doing a lot of negotiating,” Sawhney says. “They are asking for closing cost assistance. They are asking sellers to pay for deed preparation. Throw in the dining table.”

In one recent transaction, the sellers received their full asking price but agreed to pay $22,000 toward the buyers’ closing costs.

Concessions like that were virtually unheard of during the pandemic surge, when buyers waived home inspections or paid transfer taxes to win a bidding war.

Sellers are also adjusting expectations in some cases, particularly when homes linger on the market.

In Selbyville, a two-bedroom, two-bath condominium in the Bayside community—known for amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, on-site dining and a private beach—recently dropped in price to $379,900 from $395,000. In Camden-Wyoming, a 4,000-square-foot colonial-style home on a professionally landscaped half-acre lot has been reduced to $575,000 from $600,000. And in the Town of Whitehall near Middletown, a four-bedroom, 2½-bath home with open-plan living space, fresh paint and a fenced yard is now listed at $560,000, down from $575,000. That’s only $25,000 higher than when the home last sold in 2022.

These adjustments reflect a market that still favors sellers but increasingly rewards homes priced correctly from the start.

“The market is the ultimate decision maker,” Sawhney said.

Today’s buyers are particularly focused on value and condition. Homes that are clean, updated and move-in ready tend to sell faster, agents say. Properties needing significant work are often discounted because buyers factor renovation costs into their offers.

“It’s got to be clean. HVAC updated. Good roof,” Sawhney said.

Expectations rise with the price point. “If you’re going to sell a million-dollar house, it’s got to have great bathrooms,” she added.

The most intense demand is for homes priced between $300,000 and $400,000.

“It’s the new entry-level price point,” Ferreira said. “There are still multiple offers because there just isn’t enough inventory.”

Mortgage professionals say many of those buyers are first-time homeowners relying on family assistance.

“We are seeing a large number of first-time buyers with gift letters from a blood relative or a close friend,” Jornlin said.

“Interest rates are inching down and that’s impacting affordability for buyers. It’s also getting sellers off the fence who wanted to list but didn’t want to give up their low-interest mortgage. They are starting to realize those days aren’t coming back." Kevin Jornlin, spokesman for the Delaware Mortgage Bankers Association and vice president at Clear Modern Mortgage

Several programs are helping make home ownership possible.

The Delaware State Housing Authority offers assistance for first-time buyers, borrowers with less-than-perfect credit, and homeowners looking to trade up. Increases in income eligibility thresholds mean more households qualify for the programs.

“You’re looking at as little as half a percent down,” Jornlin said.

Local initiatives are also playing a role. In Wilmington, a city grant program provides up to $10,000 toward the purchase of a home.

Mortgage professionals say the combination of slightly lower rates and a steadier market is translating into more loan applications.

“There are two factors going on,” Jornlin says. “Interest rates are inching down and that’s impacting affordability for buyers. It’s also getting sellers off the fence who wanted to list but didn’t want to give up their low-interest mortgage. They are starting to realize those days aren’t coming back.”

Ultimately, real estate professionals say housing decisions are often driven less by market conditions than by life circumstances.

Agents often refer to the “Ds” that prompt homeowners to sell: divorce, death, debt, diapers, diamonds, as in getting married, and distance, as in less commuting time to work or moving closer to family.

“It’s all about life events,” Sawhney said. “You need to downsize, you have another baby, you can’t afford your house payments or your utility bills.”

But with inventory still limited and demand steady, the market remains challenging.

“We’ve yet to find what normal is,” Ferreira said.

