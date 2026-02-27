Enlighten Me: Can sports like the Olympics still unify us?
Sports can be a unifier even in the most divisive of times.
As we just saw with the recently completed Olympics – there are some instances sports can still bring people together.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry sits down with Univ. of Delaware Sports Management professor Matthew Robinson to discuss how the Olympics and even your favorite professional sports team can bridge divides and unify people.
DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD Sports Management professor Matthew Robinson