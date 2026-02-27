© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

Enlighten Me: Can sports like the Olympics still unify us?

By Joe Irizarry
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:22 AM EST

Sports can be a unifier even in the most divisive of times.

As we just saw with the recently completed Olympics – there are some instances sports can still bring people together.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry sits down with Univ. of Delaware Sports Management professor Matthew Robinson to discuss how the Olympics and even your favorite professional sports team can bridge divides and unify people.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD Sports Management professor Matthew Robinson

The Green
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry