Arts Playlist: New Light Theatre's 'The White Chip'

By Martin Matheny
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:23 AM EST

Sean Daniels's play The White Chip is a darkly funny and poignant look at battling substance use disorder and the journey to sobriety. 

New Light Theatre presents the play, opening March 6 at the OperaDelaware Studios in Wilmington, with a preview night March 5.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny speaks with three members of this New Light Theatre production to learn more about the play and what audiences can expect.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews New Light Theatre's Lena Mucchetti, Charlie DelMarcelle, and Owen Corey

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
