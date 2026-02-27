Arts Playlist: New Light Theatre's 'The White Chip'
Sean Daniels's play The White Chip is a darkly funny and poignant look at battling substance use disorder and the journey to sobriety.
New Light Theatre presents the play, opening March 6 at the OperaDelaware Studios in Wilmington, with a preview night March 5.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny speaks with three members of this New Light Theatre production to learn more about the play and what audiences can expect.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews New Light Theatre's Lena Mucchetti, Charlie DelMarcelle, and Owen Corey
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.