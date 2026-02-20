© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Chapel Street Players' Pygmalion

By Martin Matheny
Published February 20, 2026 at 8:51 AM EST
Chapel Street Players perform Pygmalion
Chapel Street Players
Chapel Street Players perform Pygmalion

Newark's Chapel Street Players' performances of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion open this weekend. This staging takes a new look at the theatrical classic, setting it in 1968.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny speaks with the show's director, Gwen Armstrong Barker, about the show, the choice of the swinging sixties as a setting, and the possibility that curmudgeonly character Henry Higgins is actually neurodivergent.

DPM’s Martin Matheny interviews Pygmalion director Gwen Armstrong Barker

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny