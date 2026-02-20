Arts Playlist: Chapel Street Players' Pygmalion
Newark's Chapel Street Players' performances of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion open this weekend. This staging takes a new look at the theatrical classic, setting it in 1968.
On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny speaks with the show's director, Gwen Armstrong Barker, about the show, the choice of the swinging sixties as a setting, and the possibility that curmudgeonly character Henry Higgins is actually neurodivergent.
DPM’s Martin Matheny interviews Pygmalion director Gwen Armstrong Barker
