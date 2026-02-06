© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business
The Green

Enlighten Me: What to expect from Super Bowl commercials this year

By Joe Irizarry
Published February 6, 2026 at 7:38 AM EST

Depending on your view of football and specifically the Super Bowl, the most important part of the broadcast this Sunday could very well be the commercials.

Super Bowl commercials remain big business, and in some years talked about just as much as the game or the halftime show.

With ad time going for $8 million and more in some cases for this year’s game, Sunday will be no different.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats with Colleen Masters, executive creative director at Aloysius, Butler & Clark, about this year’s Super Bowl commercials.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Aloysius, Butler & Clark executive creative director Colleen Master

The Green
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry