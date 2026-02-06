Enlighten Me: What to expect from Super Bowl commercials this year
Depending on your view of football and specifically the Super Bowl, the most important part of the broadcast this Sunday could very well be the commercials.
Super Bowl commercials remain big business, and in some years talked about just as much as the game or the halftime show.
With ad time going for $8 million and more in some cases for this year’s game, Sunday will be no different.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats with Colleen Masters, executive creative director at Aloysius, Butler & Clark, about this year’s Super Bowl commercials.
