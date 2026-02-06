Arts Playlist: Delaware Theatre Company's 'Glory Road'
The stories of World War 2 can be epic - full of courage and compassion. One of the lesser-known stories is that of Gino Bartali, an Italian cyclist and Tour de France champion who used his position as one of Italy's most famous athletes to help refugees escape Mussolini's Fascist Italy.
Now, that story is coming to the stage in Wilmington, when the Delaware Theatre Company presents the US premiere of Glory Ride, a new musical by Victoria Buchholz and Todd Buchholz.
To learn more about the show, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny talked to Delaware Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director, Mimi Warnick for this week's Arts Playlist.
DPM's Martin Mathney interviews Delaware Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Mimi Warnick
