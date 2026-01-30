© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Why are young people turning to 'granny crafts'?

By Abigail Lee
Published January 30, 2026 at 9:56 AM EST
Brooke Kohler
/
Univ. of Delaware Center for Counseling and Student Development

So called “Granny crafts and hobbies” are seeing a surge in popularity, but not where you might expect.

Young people, including high school- and college-aged students, are turning toward knitting, baking and painting and away from screens in their free time.

Crafts can have immediate benefits for adults, including a decline in symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression. They can also significantly increase life satisfaction.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with University of Delaware’s Center for Counseling and Student Development associate clinician Brooke Kohler to talk about the growing interest in granny crafts among young people.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews UD Center for Counseling and Student Development associate clinician Brooke Kohler

Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
