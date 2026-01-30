Why are young people turning to 'granny crafts'?
So called “Granny crafts and hobbies” are seeing a surge in popularity, but not where you might expect.
Young people, including high school- and college-aged students, are turning toward knitting, baking and painting and away from screens in their free time.
Crafts can have immediate benefits for adults, including a decline in symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression. They can also significantly increase life satisfaction.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with University of Delaware’s Center for Counseling and Student Development associate clinician Brooke Kohler to talk about the growing interest in granny crafts among young people.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews UD Center for Counseling and Student Development associate clinician Brooke Kohler